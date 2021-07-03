Top Stories

We Don’t Play! Actress turned rapper, GIVTTI makes bold statement in new audiovisual

Could this be our new 'Eno Barony'?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 16 mins ago
We Don’t Play! Actress turned rapper, GIVTTI makes bold statement in new audiovisual
We Don’t Play! Actress turned rapper, GIVTTI makes bold statement in new audiovisual Photo Credit: GIVTTI

Young Ghanaian Actress Gifty Asante has introduced herself onto the music scene with the stage name Givtti as she drops her first single ‘We Don’t Play’.

The Actress and musician popular for her roles in What’s Up Online TV series, Kalybos in China, ‘Onifranii As3m’ and more is ready to share her music talent with the world.

Givtti’s first ever single ‘We don’t Play’ is an introductory song that promises to wow her fans and other music lovers.

With fans and music lovers in high expectations of her first song after she announced it on her social media platforms earlier this week, Givtti didn’t disappoint. ‘We Don’t Play’ is a song with great potential and could become a street anthem!

Making a strong introduction to the music game, Givtti drops ‘We Don’t Play’ produced by A Town together with visuals directed by Junie Annan. The Hiphop & Afrobeats artiste is definitely here to stay.

Givtti’s new jam is out now on all digital platforms. Stream here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 16 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photos: What went on at the VGMA 2021

Photos: What went on at the VGMA 2021

4 days ago
10 reasons why Yaw Tog has both haters and observers worried!

10 reasons why Yaw Tog has both haters and observers worried!

5 days ago
Being the 2021 VGMA Female Vocalist of the Year came as a surprise & opens a new chapter to my life - Abiana

Being the 2021 VGMA Female Vocalist of the Year came as a surprise & opens a new chapter in my life – Abiana

5 days ago
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker