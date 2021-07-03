We Don’t Play! Actress turned rapper, GIVTTI makes bold statement in new audiovisual

Young Ghanaian Actress Gifty Asante has introduced herself onto the music scene with the stage name Givtti as she drops her first single ‘We Don’t Play’.

The Actress and musician popular for her roles in What’s Up Online TV series, Kalybos in China, ‘Onifranii As3m’ and more is ready to share her music talent with the world.

Givtti’s first ever single ‘We don’t Play’ is an introductory song that promises to wow her fans and other music lovers.

With fans and music lovers in high expectations of her first song after she announced it on her social media platforms earlier this week, Givtti didn’t disappoint. ‘We Don’t Play’ is a song with great potential and could become a street anthem!

Making a strong introduction to the music game, Givtti drops ‘We Don’t Play’ produced by A Town together with visuals directed by Junie Annan. The Hiphop & Afrobeats artiste is definitely here to stay.

Givtti’s new jam is out now on all digital platforms. Stream here.

