When people crown you, you have to prove it; my price for gigs just shot up! – Epixode

His energetic delivery at the VGMAs stood out among the lot

Reigning Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Episode has disclosed intentions to adjust his pricing after winning the award at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to the 2021 VGMA Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year, he has plans of properly rebranding himself so his songs can be appreciated well enough.

“Finally we can take it to the world. With this there’s gonna be more… now the price will go up. I am not in a competition with anyone… everyone should go to bed. It’s a starting point for me. When people crown you, you have to prove it,” he stated in an interview with Joy Prime.

According to Epixode, he also intends to rebrand the Reggae and Dancehall genre by attaching a local vibe to make it completely unique to sell it worldwide.

Epixode beat the likes of Larruso, Ras Kuuku Samini and Kaphun to emerge the Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the just ended VGMAs.

