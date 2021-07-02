Top Stories

Madina to the universe! – M.anifest signs out in CNN African Voices documentary

Expect his next album, Madina To The World, anytime soon!

Known to be one of the most thought provoking lyricists in the industry, M.anifest, has secured a short documentary feature on CNN following Stonebwoy’s edition.

In a 3 minute video of the recent edition of CNN “African Voices Changemakers: #MyDriveWithManifest”, the award-winning rapper explains why sometimes he keeps his hands off the wheel while navigating his career.

African Voices Changemakers highlights the continent’s most dazzling trendsetters who impact the lives of others while influencing areas such as music, film, sports, and technology. Watch the show each weekend on CNN International.

Award-Winning Ghanaian Rapper M.anifest has announced the title for his fourth studio album ‘Madina To The World’.

It’s been 5 years since M.anifest last released a full-length LP ‘No Where Cool’ which spawned hit songs such as ‘BEAR’, ‘No Where Cool’ and also got nominated 2017 Ghana Music Awards for album of the year which he lost to Nacee’s ‘Counselor’.

