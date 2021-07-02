Fine Wine! R2Bees break hiatus with eye peeling visuals for a King Promise & Joeboy assisted Afrobeat tune

Top Stories

Photo Credit: R2Bees /Twitter

It’s one for the ladies but R2Bees might just be describing their legendary status in this latest King Promise & Joeboy assisted jam; Fine Wine.

As timeless as they may seem, the Tema-based music duo ain’t ready to quit as they dish out sizzling hot visuals for their new tune directed by Century Films.

It wasn’t too long ago when one half of the duo, Omar Sterling aka Paedae, occupied the airspace with his viral 20-track album, Same Earth Different Worlds, and people ain’t even recovered from that yet.

It’s an acceptable pardon for their long hiatus from feeding hungry fans with good music.

You won’t be disappointed with the rasp and husk vocals of both Mugeez and Joeboy on ‘Fine Wine’ as well as the heart melting silkiness of King Promise’ pipes as an icing on the cake.

Fast becoming one of Africa’s vocal delights, the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best African Artiste of the Year nominee graces the potential cross continental hit single with his slurry vibes and exotic diction that better projects the African Afrobeats agenda well represented on this tune.

The man of the moment, Omar Sterling, also did poetic justice to the song with his love arousing yet thought provoking bars on this joint.



