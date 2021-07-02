Dan Drizzy excels on the Amapiano wave with ‘Punani Pt 2’

The certified banger, ‘Punani Pt 2’ is an Amapiano inspired Afrobeat record by Ghanaian-born Nigerian artist, Dan Drizzy.

The sweet melody is delivered in Pidgin complemented with some lines in Twi and Yoruba. ‘Punani Pt 2’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.



The sound is saddled with a laid-back vibe but what is most fascinating is that it packs an infectious upbeat punch at the same time, which puts listeners in a groovy mood.

With vocal support from SPL, DJ Clems, DJ Highly and NOYC, Dan Drizzy was able to create an ever-soothing perfect summer banger.

‘Punani Pt 2’ is a remake of the original which was featured in his debut EP ‘’Business with God’’ and with the remake, Dan Drizzy enlisted two amazing producers – UglyOnIt and Trillaman to create a magical sound with a blend of the trendy Amapiano sound.

The song debuts with equally intriguing visuals that will surely captivate anyone. Ladies and gentlemen, enjoy the new age of Afro-Amapiano.

Instagram: kul_drizzy

Twitter: @kul_DRiZzy

Facebook: Dan Drizzy

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!