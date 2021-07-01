Ohohuo Asem! Hammer shares audiovisual for the late Kaakyire Agyekum & Sarkodie assisted single!

Legendary producer, Hammer of the Last Two has finally released visuals for Ohohuo Asem featuring Kaakyire Agyekum & Sarkodie off the Last Two Reprisal compilation album.

Though the track was recorded in 2011, visuals were recently shot in 2019 by Abdul Hafiz and is being released now in honor of the death of Kaakyire Agyekum who died 2yrs ago after a shot illness.

In commenting on the release, Hammer revealed, “10yrs ago in 2011 a very important issue was captured in a song written and performed by Agyekum and Sarkodie (The plight of a traveler/stranger).

I produced and recorded this song in the last days leading to the shut down of the famous Hush Hush studios. 2 yrs ago in 2019 the video was shot by Director Salifu Abdul Hafiz.

2 months after the shoot in 2019, Agyekum the artist fell ill and died. I made a decision to shelf the video out of respect for the bereaved family.

After 2yrs of mourning I’m releasing the video this afternoon. YouTube proceeds will be given to his 3 beautiful kids in perpetuity. Help support this cause with as many views as possible. Thank you.

Stream the new jam every online here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!