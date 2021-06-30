Top Stories

King Promise adds an Ecobank deal to his already fabulous 5-star life!

He calling for a snippets of fans jamming to his 'Slow Down' audiovisual

King Promise adds an Ecobank deal to his already fabulous 5-star life! Photo Credit: King Promise /Twitter

He made this announcement on his Instagram page after he shared photos of the meeting he had with the board as he signs his new deal.

King Promise who expressed his excitement in signing the new deal with the bank also urged his fans on social media to follow the ban for more exciting offers.

He wrote; I’m excited to join the smart new world of Ecobank “. 5 Star life with Ecobank. follow @ecobankghanaplc for lots of exciting offers . BIG VIBES! #EcobankSmartWorld#EcobankFridayGoodness
#EcobankMobile

