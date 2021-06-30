King Promise adds an Ecobank deal to his already fabulous 5-star life!

Your crooner’s favorite crooner, Gregory Bortey Newman, well known as King Promise has secured a new deal with the Pan-African bank, Ecobank.

He made this announcement on his Instagram page after he shared photos of the meeting he had with the board as he signs his new deal.

King Promise who expressed his excitement in signing the new deal with the bank also urged his fans on social media to follow the ban for more exciting offers.

Don't let expired subscriptions steal your joy. Watch @IamKingPromise create a free virtual card on Ecobank Mobile to keep his Apple Music running. Download Ecobank Mobile today. #ecobankmobile #virtualcard #kingpromisegoesblue #ohyea pic.twitter.com/ADpSVG90JE — Ecobank Ghana PLC (@EcobankGhanaPLC) June 29, 2021

He wrote; I’m excited to join the smart new world of Ecobank “. 5 Star life with Ecobank. follow @ecobankghanaplc for lots of exciting offers . BIG VIBES! #EcobankSmartWorld#EcobankFridayGoodness

#EcobankMobile

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!