It was my beef with Eno Barony that brought her attention in the industry – Sista Afia

Full time crooner and part time rapper, Sista Afia has stated in a radio interview that her beef with Eno Barony is what garnered attention towards the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Best Rapper of the Year.

Eno Barony, who is held in some breath as the finest female rapper on the African continent, finally got her recognition after becoming the first female to win the Best Rapper of the Year at the 22nd edition of the VGMAs.

While in the studios of Kingdom FM, the Jeje singer whose spontaneous beef with Barony and Freda Rhymez in their triangle of lyrical altercation told Fiifi Praat that brief moment in the annals of Ghana music is what has tilted attention to Barony.

Afia emphasized that she not by any way saying she’s responsible for the award Barony won but merely saying that particular beef sparked rave reviews for her brand and that made the organizers see her huge potential under the year in review.

