Kofi Kinaata earns bragging rights over Kojo Antwi as the most awarded in the VGMA Songwriter category

Orek)do! A living Songwriting Legend!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Four-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Songwriter of the Year, Kofi Kinaata, is confident no artiste would be able to break his record in the future.

The Songwriter of the Year award is one of the toughest categories at the VGMAs with only Kojo Antwi being the only artiste to have won it on two occasions since its inception.

Over the weekend, the Fante-rapper, Kofi Kinaata, was awarded his 2nd consecutive award for his song 'Behind The Scenes', beating off stiff competition from Adina, Diana Hamilton, Epixode, Abiana and Joe Mettle to win the plaque.

Speaking shortly after winning the award over the weekend in an interview, the Confession hit-maker said, “No artiste can break the record I have set, winning Songwriter of the Year four times is no joke. It takes a talented artiste to do this and I have done it.

“When I won the third time, I said to myself I was going to win for the fourth time and set a record and I’m glad I did it,” he said.

According to the artiste, he is not going to stop writing good music although it takes a lot of hard work and talent to put out a good masterpiece.

“A lot goes into what I put out there, I don’t just write for writing sake. I do a lot of thinking about what I should put out there and today my hard work is finally paying off.

“Winning this award for the fourth time is not going to stop me from still writing good songs. I want to be known for writing good songs,” he said.

Kofi Kinaata won his debut ‘Songwriter of the Year’ award in 2016 with his popular song ‘Susuka’ and later swooped the same award the following year with his song ‘Confession.’

The award was won by the late Ebony Reigns and King Promise in 2018 and 2019 respectively before Kinaata staged a comeback to win it back to back again in 2020 and this year.

