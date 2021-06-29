Top Stories
Grammy certified Stonebwoy shortlisted as Recording Academy member!

He joins his Ghanaian counterpart ,Juls in the academy

Grammy certified Stonebwoy shortlisted as Recording Academy member!
Grammy certified Stonebwoy shortlisted as Recording Academy member! Photo Credit: Stonebwoy /Twitter

BHIM Nation President, Stonebwoy has been making steady strides towards the Grammys and this latest move seems to have drawn him closer to his dreams.

After landing a Grammy certification for his feature on Morgan Heritage’s nominated album, Avrakedabra, Stonebwoy launched a campaign to be have his chart-topping Anloga Junction album nominated in the World Album category at the Grammys.

Though his attempts were met with great trolls by netizens, the visionary hitmaker seemed to have never been discouraged and never lost sight of the target with this latest achievement.

Stonebwoy is now officially a Grammy recording Academy member!

He joins over 2,300 other individuals in the music industry including songwriters, engineers, producers and performers invited to the Grammys as a voting member.

“The class was selected by a committee of industry peers based on exceptional contributions to the music community,” reads a statement by the Academy.

The members are to help “build a better and more inspiring world for music and its makers.”

