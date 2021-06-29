Attention! Mikey Benzy teams up with Mr Drew

Mikel Cromwell, known professionally as Mikey Benzy is a Ghanaian musician/entrepreneur born and raised in Saltpond in the Central Region but lives in the Greater Accra.

He is the only male out of his 3 siblings; no doubt he is the ladies’ man. He had his basic, JHS, and SHS education in Saltpond and moved to IPMC IT training. Aside from music, Mikel has a passion for football and basketball.

Mikel, staged Mikey Benzy discovered his musical talent at the age of 16. His love for music got him listening to his favorites and great musicians like Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba at an earlier stage.

As a very determined and hardworking young musician, Benzy got Ruff N Smooth featured on his song “Carry Go” which gave him recognition.

His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous nominations including the Ghana Music Awards UK for ” Uncovered artiste of the Year” in 2018.

He was announced as the Artiste of the year winner at the 2014 Central Music Awards, Best Collaboration of the year in Central Showbiz Awards 2013, and Best Music Video of the Year In 2018 with a song he featured dubbed “Slow down”.

Mikey Benzy signed to Magical Records is one of the most decorated Afrobeatz artiste and a songwriter in Ghana with his portfolio having loads of songs featuring Top and rising artiste doing well in Ghana.

Aside from singles such as ONE CHANCE, NANA, LOVE DOCTOR, Just to mention a few, Mikey Benzy has a song dubbed “MY BABY” featuring Edem; “Sexy Girl” featuring 4X4; “ODO” featuring Kurl Songx; CHOCOLATE featuring YBlack; etc. which has gotten massive airplay, not disputing his classic music videos shown on TVs in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

NANA hitmaker, Mikey Benzy is a Hodophile; he loves to travel a lot and loves fashion. Not a single moment will he not be at the studio to give the world soothing songs. Mikey Benzy is simply a representation of African Music.

His much-anticipated song dubbed “ATTENTION”, features the “DW3” hitmaker MR DREW with the production credits going to Kaywa and Beat Vampire.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!