Most Gospel acts are hypocrites, after you play ‘Adom’ & praise God, you play ‘Enjoyment’ & dance – KiDi

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
A disappointed and aggrieved KiDi has come out to rebut trolls since he lost the much coveted 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year to Gospel’s finest, Diana Hamilton.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he let his heart out on how Christian netizens took to social media to drag him and his lyrics in comparison to Diana Hamilton.

The fact that I don’t do Gospel music does not make me a demon or a devil, cos a lot of the posts I have seen from the Christians especially goes like ‘how dare you go against God?

You think you can go against ‘Adom’ with ‘Say Cheese’? Am I a devil? Am I a demon?

Most Gospel musicians are hypocrites, at the weddings and funerals after you play ‘Adom’ & praise God, you play ‘Enjoyment’ & dance. I’m a church boy, my stepdad is a pastor.

I have always been brought up from a Christian home, I understand the essence of Grace and I understand the essence of Fvaor.

I also understand the essence of the will of God. I believe whatever happened Saturday night was the will of God, it was meant to happen like that, so who am I to fight the will of God.

It wasn’t my time to pick it, it was Aunty Diana’s time to pick it so so be it, when it’s my time, I will also pick it”.

