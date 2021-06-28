Most Gospel acts are hypocrites, after you play ‘Adom’ & praise God, you play ‘Enjoyment’ & dance – KiDi

A disappointed and aggrieved KiDi has come out to rebut trolls since he lost the much coveted 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year to Gospel’s finest, Diana Hamilton.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he let his heart out on how Christian netizens took to social media to drag him and his lyrics in comparison to Diana Hamilton.

The fact that I don’t do Gospel music does not make me a demon or a devil, cos a lot of the posts I have seen from the Christians especially goes like ‘how dare you go against God?

#VGMA22: Kidi officially met AOTY Aunty Diana early on in the day; and both exchanged pleasantries…..



Positivity Affirmative💫 pic.twitter.com/ZV5PmSkp7R — Insight Trends (@insight_trends) June 28, 2021

You think you can go against ‘Adom’ with ‘Say Cheese’? Am I a devil? Am I a demon?

Most Gospel musicians are hypocrites, at the weddings and funerals after you play ‘Adom’ & praise God, you play ‘Enjoyment’ & dance. I’m a church boy, my stepdad is a pastor.

I’ll be back don turn no turning back. This one deɛ, Kidi check like Terminator wey give ein life to Christ. 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 #VGMA22 pic.twitter.com/prcR4qnIbl — #FixTheCountry #FixGhanaNow (@tmk_chiwali) June 27, 2021

I have always been brought up from a Christian home, I understand the essence of Grace and I understand the essence of Fvaor.

I also understand the essence of the will of God. I believe whatever happened Saturday night was the will of God, it was meant to happen like that, so who am I to fight the will of God.

Kidi listening to Adom this morning

Such maturity!!

Big ups❤️👏🏼🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/w9e5ml2Vnb — Nungua Selena_gomez🥂🇬🇭 (@NuelaNuella) June 27, 2021

It wasn’t my time to pick it, it was Aunty Diana’s time to pick it so so be it, when it’s my time, I will also pick it”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!