Being the 2021 VGMA Female Vocalist of the Year came as a surprise & opens a new chapter in my life – Abiana

Give way! There's a new VGMA certified Vocal Goddess in town!

It was a surprise to all when a deserving Abiana was named as the winner of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year.

Hence, Ghanamusic.com exclusively caught up with her to find out her experiences, current mood and future prospects after beating vocal queens like Cina Soul, Efe Grace, Adina , Yaa Yaa & Enuonyam to earn the coveted award.

“It came as a surprise to me and this makes me more content and this confirms that I am on the right path on my musical career. Winning this award opens a new chapter to my life”, she expressed.

The elated ‘Adun Lei’ crooner further added, “It is an eye opener for me in my career space and I am grateful that people are getting to know me and hear the name, Abiana for the first time and in turn exposing my sound and music to them.

It forces me to get back to working on being the best version of myself in the coming years. Next for me is to go back to the studio & work on more timeless songs.

