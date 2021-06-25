Scott Evans peaks anticipation after sharing tracklist, cover art & release date of; God Creates Man Makes EP

Ghanaian urban gospel musician & songwriter Scott Evans, is set to release his EP titled ‘God Creates Man Makes’ on 27th June.

The much anticipated EP, which is yet to hit both local and international music markets, has been equipped with 5 tracks to inspire and entertain believers and even win unbelievers back to the christendom.

The official cover art has been released and looks like Scott Evans is about to bless the body of Christ with hit songs that will give us hope, build our faith and bring joy to our hearts.

Prior to the Track list of #GcMmEp,Did you know

The 1st song “Vision” was the 1st song 🎶 Scott Evans recorded with his Ghanaian USA 🇺🇸 based Producer; NEKTUNEZ? Back in 2016/17



The songs, which were produced by some top sound engineers in Ghana, will also be made available on the various digital stores soon after it is released for gospel music fanatics to download.

The artist, who is not new in the Ghanaian music industry, is among a few talented young artists and songwriters with unique skills to take urban gospel to a whole new level.

Scott Evans has been around for some time now and doing marvelously well but maintaining a low profile.

In an interview with Blogger and founder of Gospel Hypers “Sista Ginna” On why he choose to be a Gospel Musician and not a secular artists as a young man who could be having all the fun that comes with being a Secular Artist, he said,

I am doing Gospel Music because that’s my Purpose..and ultimately I want to express my Faith in GOD through Music and Gospel was the only Means. I want my songs to be the Songs that people will listen to after parties and everything and when they are at the lowest point in life. I want People to remember that there’s someone,a very young Scott Evans and his songs can help me build up on my Faith, Hope and Love in God.



The artist believes that the Ep God Creates Man Makes will make an impact on the music scene very soon because all the songs were inspired by the Holy spirit and were God given.

The lyrics of the songs on the Ep and Scott’s vocal power are neatly arranged with sensational rhythms and danceable beats produced by NEPTUNE to meet the demand of music lovers.

The songs on the EP as seen on the Artwork are Vision, Pray, For My Good, Inside, Be Alright.

