LIVE – 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The wait is over! You voted and the results currently being announced. Ghanamusic.com presents to you, LIVE, the authentic winners of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Watch the VGMA 2021 LIVE:

Find below the list of VGMA 2021 winners and their respective categories they won in:

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – ManhyiaTete Nwom Kuro

Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Sarfo

Producer of the Year –

Male Vocalist of the Year – MOGmusic

Female Vocalist of the Year – Abiana

Songwriter of the Year –

Record of the Year –

Best Video of the Year –

Group of the Year –

Producer of the Year –

Best International Collaboration of the Year –

African Artist of the Year –

Lifetime Achievement Award –

Highlife Song of the Year –

Hiplife Song of the Year –

Gospel Song of the Year –

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year –

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year –

Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year –

Hip hop Song of the Year –

Gospel Artist of the Year –

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year –

Highlife Artist of the Year –

Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year –

Best Rapper of the Year –

Best Collaboration of the Year –

Best New Artist of the Year –

Most Popular Song of the Year –

Album of the Year –

EP of the Year –

Artist of the Year –

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Nanky

Music for Good – YaaYaa

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!