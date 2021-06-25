Top Stories

LIVE – 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Get live updates on winners at the 22nd VGMA right here!

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 35 mins ago
List Of Winners – 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
List Of Winners – 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Photo Credit: @KiDimusic/Instagram

The wait is over! You voted and the results currently being announced. Ghanamusic.com presents to you, LIVE, the authentic winners of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Watch the VGMA 2021 LIVE:

Find below the list of VGMA 2021 winners and their respective categories they won in:

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – ManhyiaTete Nwom Kuro

Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Sarfo

Producer of the Year

Male Vocalist of the Year – MOGmusic

Female Vocalist of the Year – Abiana

Songwriter of the Year

Record of the Year

Best Video of the Year

Group of the Year

Producer of the Year

Best International Collaboration of the Year

African Artist of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Highlife Song of the Year

Hiplife Song of the Year

Gospel Song of the Year

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year

Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year

Hip hop Song of the Year

Gospel Artist of the Year

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year

Highlife Artist of the Year

Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year

Best Rapper of the Year

Best Collaboration of the Year

Best New Artist of the Year

Most Popular Song of the Year

Album of the Year

EP of the Year

Artist of the Year

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Nanky

Music for Good – YaaYaa

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 35 mins ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Faithful God! Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo testifies with MOGmusic on latest single

Faithful God! Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo testifies with MOGmusic on latest single

3 days ago
Wutah Kobby drops video shot on a smartphone for new single; Set You Free

Wutah Kobby drops video shot on a smartphone for new single; Set You Free

3 days ago
Stonebwoy makes CJ & JahJah proud after earning Ghana Father's Day Award!

Stonebwoy makes CJ & JahJah proud after earning Ghana Father’s Day Award!

3 days ago
VGMA National Music Summit to be held on 21st June

VGMA National Music Summit comes off today!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker