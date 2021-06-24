VGMA 2021 Prediction: Who will win what

It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.

The 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after months of intense exercises to ring to the fore the best of Ghanaian music over the past year.

The 2021 VGMA will be held from the 25th to the 36th of June 2021 with the aim of rewarding excellence.

Themed “Stronger With Music”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.

We at ghanamusic.com decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: KiDi

Could win: Diana Hamilton

VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: La Hustle Rmx – Medikal

Could win: No Dulling – Keche

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Kuami Eugene

Could win: Kofi Kinaata

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Larruso

Could win: Ras Kuuku

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Medikal

Could win: Sarkodie

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Will win: Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene

Could win: Araba – Adina

BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Mr Drew

Could win: Yaw Tog

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Diana Hamilton

Could win: Akesse Brempong

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Will win: Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd

Could win: Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: No Dulling – Keche

Could win: Long Life – Fameye

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

Could win: Enjoyment – KiDi

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Say Cheese – KiDi

Could win: Momo – Kelvynboy

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Adom – Diana Hamilton

Could win: Blessed – Akesse Brempong

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Why – Adina

Could win: Lonely – Jah Lead

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Will win: Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag

Could win: Joey B – Cold

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Will win: Thomas Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo

Could win: Fancy – Amaarae

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd

Could win: La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

Will win: Keche

Could win: Dead Peepol

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Will win: Efe Grace

Could win: Yaa Yaa

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Will win: MOG

Could win: KiDi

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Will win: Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa

Could win: Too Much – Epixode

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Will win: Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes

Could win: Epixode – Too Much

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Will win: Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft Joeboy

Could win: Show Body – Kuami Eugene ft Falz

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Davido

Could win: Omah Lay

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Will win: Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Could win: Joshua Moszi

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Will win: MOG Beatz

Could win: Chris Rich Beats

EP OF THE YEAR

Will win: Blue EP

Could win: Seed EP

NB: These are not the certified winners by the organisers of the awards scheme.

