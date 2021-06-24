VGMA 2021 Prediction: Who will win what
It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.
The 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after months of intense exercises to ring to the fore the best of Ghanaian music over the past year.
The 2021 VGMA will be held from the 25th to the 36th of June 2021 with the aim of rewarding excellence.
Themed “Stronger With Music”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.
We at ghanamusic.com decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below.
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: KiDi
Could win: Diana Hamilton
VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: La Hustle Rmx – Medikal
Could win: No Dulling – Keche
HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kuami Eugene
Could win: Kofi Kinaata
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Larruso
Could win: Ras Kuuku
HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Medikal
Could win: Sarkodie
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Will win: Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene
Could win: Araba – Adina
BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Mr Drew
Could win: Yaw Tog
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Diana Hamilton
Could win: Akesse Brempong
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
Could win: Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene
HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: No Dulling – Keche
Could win: Long Life – Fameye
HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
Could win: Enjoyment – KiDi
AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Say Cheese – KiDi
Could win: Momo – Kelvynboy
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Adom – Diana Hamilton
Could win: Blessed – Akesse Brempong
REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Why – Adina
Could win: Lonely – Jah Lead
BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag
Could win: Joey B – Cold
BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Will win: Thomas Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo
Could win: Fancy – Amaarae
HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
Could win: La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle
BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR
Will win: Keche
Could win: Dead Peepol
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: Efe Grace
Could win: Yaa Yaa
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: MOG
Could win: KiDi
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Will win: Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa
Could win: Too Much – Epixode
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes
Could win: Epixode – Too Much
INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft Joeboy
Could win: Show Body – Kuami Eugene ft Falz
AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Davido
Could win: Omah Lay
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: Enoch Owuraku Kissi
Could win: Joshua Moszi
MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Will win: MOG Beatz
Could win: Chris Rich Beats
EP OF THE YEAR
Will win: Blue EP
Could win: Seed EP
NB: These are not the certified winners by the organisers of the awards scheme.
