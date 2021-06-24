Top Stories

VGMA 2021 Prediction: Who will win what

It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.

The 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after months of intense exercises to ring to the fore the best of Ghanaian music over the past year.

The 2021 VGMA will be held from the 25th to the 36th of June 2021 with the aim of rewarding excellence.

Themed “Stronger With Music”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.

We at ghanamusic.com decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: KiDi
Could win: Diana Hamilton

VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: La Hustle Rmx – Medikal
Could win: No Dulling – Keche

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kuami Eugene
Could win: Kofi Kinaata

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Larruso
Could win: Ras Kuuku

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Medikal
Could win: Sarkodie

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Will win: Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene
Could win: Araba – Adina

BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Mr Drew
Could win: Yaw Tog

List of nominees for VGMA 2021

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Diana Hamilton
Could win: Akesse Brempong

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
Could win: Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: No Dulling – Keche
Could win: Long Life – Fameye

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
Could win: Enjoyment – KiDi

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Say Cheese – KiDi
Could win: Momo – Kelvynboy

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Adom – Diana Hamilton
Could win: Blessed – Akesse Brempong

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Why – Adina
Could win: Lonely – Jah Lead

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag
Could win: Joey B – Cold

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Will win: Thomas Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo
Could win:  Fancy – Amaarae

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
Could win: La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR
Will win: Keche
Could win: Dead Peepol

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: Efe Grace
Could win: Yaa Yaa

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: MOG
Could win: KiDi

RECORD OF THE YEAR
Will win: Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa
Could win: Too Much – Epixode

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes
Could win: Epixode – Too Much

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft Joeboy
Could win: Show Body – Kuami Eugene ft Falz 

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Davido 
Could win: Omah Lay

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: Enoch Owuraku Kissi
Could win: Joshua Moszi 

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Will win: MOG Beatz
Could win: Chris Rich Beats

EP OF THE YEAR
Will win: Blue EP
Could win: Seed EP

NB: These are not the certified winners by the organisers of the awards scheme.

