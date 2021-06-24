Stonebwoy backs Abass & Seven’s GHAMRO attack during VGMA Music Summit

Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy has added his voice to the ongoing call for The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHARMRO), to pay due royalties to artistes.

According to him, The Ghana Music Rights Organisation needs to buckle up and sit up and produce results because they seem to talk all the time but do not produce any results.



Stonebwoy made this known in a tweet while following proceedings at the Music Summit organized by Vodafone Ghana Music Award.



He said, “following the national Music Summit Yesterday @Ghamro_official keep repeating the same excuses… We are tired! Uncle Rex and uncle Abraham. Our back is against the wall o… and As For The State of #Musigha dier SAD Kwraaah!!”

During a VGMA summit in Accra, some artiste managers and industry players took advantage of the open forum session to vent out their struggles resulting from the poor structures established by the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).



It is no secret that musicians in the country have expressed varied concerns about their inability to make money from the royalty system.

Many have since attributed the problem to the alleged ineffectiveness of the entire Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).



But in a bid to reiterate such concerns and in a more aggressive manner, Seven & Abass angrily fired shots at the GHAMRO executives, labelling them incompetent and a bunch of liars.



Obviously fed up with the poor Ghanaian music structure, these artistes who took turns to speak at a music stakeholders conference organized by Charterhouse, looked into the faces of these GHAMRO executives and directed all their frustrations mixed with anger at them.

“I’m not just pissed. I’m just disappointed in my future because I don’t have any livelihood apart from this music business. I have taken note at this seminar that anytime uncle Rex opens his mouth they talk about business and it’s a fair idea. But I want to ask if they too old to run GHAMRO? Are they overburdened? Are they tired?

“Uncle Rex should put himself in our shoes 40 years ago when he was struggling to do music like me. How did it feel like? Now the likes of Big Ben, Kwame Despite are no longer selling CDs so we are really hustling. Now when you meet someone, they ask what we are doing aside from music. They should think about our livelihood,” Abass – manager of artistes under the Kri8 Concepts record label, fumed.

“It saddens me that anytime GHAMRO is invited to conferences and so on, they simply go there to frame lies. We are tired of that. I know they are looking at me with a pissed face but someone has to speak. From Rex to Abraham to Diana Hopeson, all they tell are lies,” said Seven – onetime manager of Chase & music producer.



It can be recalled that the likes of Sidiku Buari, Kwame A-Plus, Guru, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, Kojo Antwi, and many others have expressed bitterness about the ineffectiveness of the music rights organization.

The limited use of technology to monitor music plays for the collection of royalties accrued in the country has also been cited as one of the main problems faced by the organization.

