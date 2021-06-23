Slim Kofi features on KARYO’s new song

As regards the latest release by KARYO, ´Shaminogbo´ featuring Slim Kofi, (Released last Friday 18th of June) the concept is the following:

The new summer release finds its roots in West Africa. Slim Kofi has had his Childhood experiences with a lot of dancing and socializing on the streets in Ghana.

The title Shaminogbo is referring to the small African scooter, used as Akadas (scooter-taxi).

He let people feel how you can dance and move on with life on this iconic scooter, like he did in his youth.

Shaminogbo cover art

Slim Kofi´s energetic and positive vibes, together with unique beats from KARYO, present this song as a true season opener for the Summer!

Kofi distinguishes himself with his self-proclaimed “Afrocan Sound”, where he makes a blend of Ghanaian, Moroccan and Western influences.

Slim Kofi’s determination, energy, and positivity can also be felt in his shows. The audience can always be found on the dance floor with a smile and a swing!

Opening major acts such as 50 cents in Ahoy (Rotterdam) & Royal Arena (Copenhaguen) and Wizkid, Timaya & many more!

