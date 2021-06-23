No Pressure! Omar Sterling’s ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ album hits over a million streams in 48hrs!

Faisal Hakeem aka Omar Sterling, one half of the ace music duo, R2Bees has been trending since 2 days ago following the release of his Same Earth Different Worlds album.

The album was released less than 48 hours ago, however, Ghanaians have received the album in a very positive way as evidenced by the streams it has accrued on various streaming platforms.

On Audiomack alone, the album has been streamed for over 400,000 times. On Twitter, he is trending on number one and here is what people are saying about the track.

@_Sheikhdollar – “Silence means 2000 words so we barely speak” herhFace with tears of joyFireFireFirePaedae is on a different level

@boahen_0 – I know ppl who used to say paedae was a wack rapper, how are the same ppl claiming he’s their favourite rapper now??

QwekuSparrow1 – The way MDK fans make happy dey channel their energies hype Paedae’s Album err, am not surprised. They’ve listened the borla from dema MCM ky33 too much

@HonGyampa – Hakeem Faisal is highly underrated.He’s the only Artiste we can probably compare him to Micheal Owusu Addo not Kwame Ametepee Tsikata! ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ Is One Of The Best Albums ever !!!!!!! Paedae over Kendrick Lamar!-Kwame Amoako-Gyampa. #SameEarthDifferentWorlds

@isayfacts2 – Paedae is a deep rapper. I listen to him for lyrics. there are only a few songs I don’t know from A – Z of his, and with those songs I know A – Y

@1KobbeBrown – As Paedae change ein name to Omar Sterling nor, Ghanaians forget am.

This is just a Normal Album, nothing special

@QwekuSparrow1 – Some people nor really dey barb some of the words Paedae talk for some of the songs on the album top. But sekof engagement nti dem dey tweet like dema head nor dey.. nkwaseafour!!! We see u people

Furthermore, it was all fun last night at the 4Syte TV mansion as some Ghanaian musicians gathered at the venue for the release of Omar Sterling’s album.

Rapper Omar Sterling of R2Bees fame shocked Ghanaians and the whole world couple of days ago after he announced that he will be dropping a surprise album today.

The 20-track listed album titled ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ will be the rapper’s second solo studio album after dropping ‘Victory Through Harmony’ a couple of years ago.

It featured some great artists like his half pair from R2Bees Mugeez, M.anifest, Kwesi Arthur, Humble Dis of R2Bees fame and songstress Efya.

A video has hit online where top musicians like Darkovibes and King Promise were seen jamming with Omar Sterling last night at the 4Syte TV mansion before the release of the album. They were spotted having fun and listening to some songs from the album.

Well, Omar Sterling in less than 24 hours after the release of the ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ has been receiving positive responses from the general public and some music lovers on social media. Check out some of the reactions;

★Romeo Swag★@Romeo_swaG_GH·12h Doesn’t matter how you feel about Omar Sterling, Tema motorway freestyle will always be one of the greatest rap songs to ever come out of Ghana.

KhayBryt@BrytKhay·13hThe most anticipated album has been released. Big ups to Omar Sterling for putting so much effort and hardwork into this album cos ibi dhope #SameEarthDifferentWorlds

BRYAN THE MENSAH@BRYANTHEMENSAH·9hYou see. Omar Sterling’s music’s value is in the things he makes you think about. Not necessarily his flow nor his literary skill. I think that’s what makes him special because you need to know what exactly to pay attention to before you can enjoy his work.

Saada @daddys_girltn·11hOmar Sterling with the new album and attention he deserves. R2bees ankasa we low key disrespect them cos they are top 4 Ghanaian musicians then and now.

