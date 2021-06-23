KiDi announces tracklist/cover art for Golden Boy album; holds a live performance listening session

2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year nominee, Dennis Nana Dwamena, well known as Kidi has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album dubbed “Golden Boy”.

As a reminder, Kidi has revealed in his previous post that he will be releasing his “Golden Boy” album on JUNE 24 2021.

After starving his fans for so long, the talented singer is set to quench the thirst of all music lovers with his latest album.

Kidi’s “Golden Boy” album is made up of fourteen (14) songs with guest appearances from top-tier Ghanaian artistes and one Nigerian artiste. The album features Joey B, Kuami Eugene, and Patoranking.

However, he has already released two songs on the album and per our assertions, there is no doubt that this album will be one of the best he has ever produced so far ever since his emergence into the music scene.

Meanwhile, Kidi has finally explained his reason for naming his yet-to-be-released album “Golden Boy”.

According to him, he had two names in mind, namely “DANGEROUS” and “GOLDEN BOY”. He said that he initially wanted to name the album “Dangerous” but he was confused so he had to sleep on it and pray.

Kidi claims when he woke up the next morning, God told him to name the album “GOLDEN BOY” thus the name.

