Echoke! Nautyca finally apologizes to Sarkodie yet insists top acts need to support upcoming acts more

Recall in an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Nautyca revealed that he was asked by Sarkodie to take his verse off a song they were about to release soon because of his statement.

According to him, he was disappointed after he was asked to do so but he had no other option than to do so. He claimed to have paid for the verse yet he was asked to take it off over what he termed as misinterpretation

Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town reacted to Nautyca’s claims by saying that he has not given Sarkodie any money for a verse but all the verses given to him by the rapper were free.

He also revealed that Sarkodie never asked Nautyca to take off his verse from the song rather, he was the one who directed Nautyca’s team to do so.

Well, in an interview on ETV Ghana with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity show, Nautyca said that he felt Sarkodie wasn’t so pleased with his comments, thus his reason for asking him to take the verse off the song.

He said that he poured out his sentiments because he felt that upcoming artistes need more support from the seniors in the game.

“To me, I believe if we’ll move forward as an industry, it all depends on how we support one another. Because even in the world of football, player 2 and 7 support each other on the pitch and the team works together to make a game successful”, he said.

“So I just felt in order for the music industry to win, we need to support ourselves and I was only trying to emphasize that our senior industry players should do more than they’re already doing. This is because although some of them are supporting us, it’s not as evident as we want it to be,” he added.

“So basically that’s all I was talking about and because I’m from Tema, I emphasized on artistes who are also based there”, he noted.

“I felt it will seem like I was being ungrateful because he did the collaboration with me for free. So I understand that Sarkodie might not be happy about what he heard but everything Sarkodie heard was not what I was trying to send across,” Nautyca added.

However, he used the opportunity to render an apology to Sarkodie and his team for his insensitive comments.

