Wutah Kobby drops video shot on a smartphone for new single; Set You Free

Former member of the now defunct Wutah music duo, Wutah Kobby is striving on in his solo career as he has released an official video for his single ”Set you free” off Abokobi Album.

“Set you free” which is a Reggae tune was inspired by the fact that Wutah Kobby had one of the biggest reggae songs in Ghana and Africa as a whole, ” Big Dream”.

The exotic high definition visuals was shot in Houston, Texas USA using the camera of a Samsung Galaxy S9+ and was edited by Caxyshackleford concepts.

Watch the video below;

