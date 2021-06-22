Stonebwoy makes CJ & JahJah proud after earning Ghana Father’s Day Award!

Buniton Music Group CEO, Stonebwoy among several other personalities have been recognized and awarded at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Father’s Day Awards.

The night also saw performances from the ace acts; KK Fosu and Akosua Agyepong who thrilled fans into a nostalgic back to back playlist of their hits singles.

Representing the new generation of Ghana Music was the ‘Later’ hitmaker & Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music label signee, Mr Drew.

He threw the audience into a frenzy of entertaining episodes characterized by the performance of his hit singles & features coupled with his dope dance moves.

Also honored on that day was Ohene Kwame Frimpong, who is the CEO of Bofrot Puff Puff and Salt Media Gh. He was presented with the ‘The Most Outstanding Father (Media)’ honors for his immerse contributions and humanitarian works in sustaining our country’s nobility and pride.

Thanks For Honoring And Empowering Me As A Father Amongst Great Fathers And GodFathers of Ghana! #GhanaFathersDayAwards#HappyFathersDay

cc @AbeikuSantana pic.twitter.com/Sh9sLGLFzG — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) June 20, 2021

The Ghana Father’s Day Awards was instituted to celebrate fathers in all spheres and sectors of life who have contributed immensely to the development of their immediate societies and the country as a whole.

The 2021 edition, which was powered by Wilmar Africa came off on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel Accra.

