Pzeefire takes listeners on a tour into ‘A Beautiful Place’ on his 7-track EP

‘A Beautiful Place’ is a collection of sounds highlighting memories and promises to self on a journey of self love, healing and enjoyment by Pzeefire.

In this story, Pzeefire takes us on a journey into the mind of the African youth. Born to very religious parents, things just had to be done a particular way. The “Godly” way.

To an extent it created a bubble he felt trapped in. He had dreams of a life on the road and sold out shows. A Popstar not bound by anything under the sun.

There was no reason to believe yet he believed and started writing the story of his life in melodies enclosed in rhymes he manifested from the world around him.

Pzeefire finds himself going against almost everything he was taught to believe while in search of his true voice. Trapped in a time-lapse between Abuja and Accra, going deeper into his mind, he found a place to dream, grow and taste life.

PZ has found a way to face his fears, overcome his burdens, kill insecurities, and create IN A BEAUTIFUL PLACE.

Genre: Afro Fusion; genre bending melodies delivered by enchanting baritone vocals.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!