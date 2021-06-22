Faithful God! Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo testifies with MOGmusic on latest single

Gospel singer and minster, Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo, also known as JOA, is out with a new single dubbed Faithful God. The song was recorded during her JOA Live concert and features ‘Be Lifted’ hitmaker, MOG.

The song, according to Jacquelyn, came up right after her university education. “I really faced so many unexpected challenges right after school.

A lot of delay and denial made me feel that I was not reaching my goals and visions soon enough. It was a tough time because friends had moved ahead with their lives. Here I was, still making time.

So, one day, after a meeting at the National Service Secretariat in Kumasi, I was singing to myself and the chorus just came. Over the next one year, I developed it into a song and decided to record it as part of my upcoming album.”

The song emphasizes the faithfulness of God, and how consistent He always is in all situations. No matter how long it takes, the good Lord will always honour His faithfulness.

Jacquelyn has already released four singles from her Love Story album, including Miracle God, Dear God ft. Nana Amoah and Aseda ft. Jehoshaphat Acquah and This love.

All four singles have made great strides on the airwaves and Jacquelyn anticipates that this new release will be a blessing to many lives. Get it on all online music stores here.

Get interactive with JOA across her socials below;

Twitter: @JOA_Original

Instagram: @original_joa

Facebook: Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo

Youtube: Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!