Top Stories

DJ Sly drops The Unstoppable Cypher 0.1 instrumental! Get featured Now!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
DJ Sly drops The Unstoppable Cypher 0.1 instrumental! Get featured Now!
DJ Sly drops The Unstoppable Cypher 0.1 instrumental! Get featured Now! Photo Credit: DJ Sly

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Sly known as The Unstoppable offers upcoming rappers an opportunity they cannot afford to miss.

With the production support from Nigerian award winning producer Dicey, he gives upcoming rappers the chance to shine.

unstoppable.jpg

Rule 1

– Download The Unstoppable Cypher 1.0 instrumental

Rule 2

– Record 1 minute dope freestyle of you

Rule 3

– Post on all platforms with the hashtag #TheUnstoppableCypher

Rule 4

-Tag DJ Sly and get a chance to be featured on The Unstoppable Cypher 1.0Instagram & Twitter :  @iamdjsly

the unstoppable djsly-1.jpg

www.djsly.net

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

DJ Sly earns Best Event DJ at 2019 Ghana DJ Awards

DJ Sly earns Best Event DJ at 2019 Ghana DJ Awards

5th November 2019
DJ Sly unites Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy on new single; Dance

DJ Sly unites Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy on new single; Dance

15th October 2019
Ole Alo by DJ Sly feat. Teni, Skales, Daphne & E.L

Video: Ole Alo by DJ Sly feat. Teni, Skales, Daphne & E.L

23rd April 2019
Video: Gyae Dede by DJ Sly, Zeal & MiYAKi

Video: Gyae Dede by DJ Sly, Zeal & MiYAKi

11th October 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker