DJ Sly drops The Unstoppable Cypher 0.1 instrumental! Get featured Now!

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Sly known as The Unstoppable offers upcoming rappers an opportunity they cannot afford to miss.

With the production support from Nigerian award winning producer Dicey, he gives upcoming rappers the chance to shine.

Rule 1

– Download The Unstoppable Cypher 1.0 instrumental

Rule 2

– Record 1 minute dope freestyle of you

Rule 3

– Post on all platforms with the hashtag #TheUnstoppableCypher

Rule 4

-Tag DJ Sly and get a chance to be featured on The Unstoppable Cypher 1.0Instagram & Twitter : @iamdjsly

www.djsly.net

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!