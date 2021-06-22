Top Stories
DJ Sly drops The Unstoppable Cypher 0.1 instrumental! Get featured Now!
Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Sly known as The Unstoppable offers upcoming rappers an opportunity they cannot afford to miss.
With the production support from Nigerian award winning producer Dicey, he gives upcoming rappers the chance to shine.
Rule 1
– Download The Unstoppable Cypher 1.0 instrumental
Rule 2
– Record 1 minute dope freestyle of you
Rule 3
– Post on all platforms with the hashtag #TheUnstoppableCypher
Rule 4
-Tag DJ Sly and get a chance to be featured on The Unstoppable Cypher 1.0Instagram & Twitter : @iamdjsly
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!