LIVE: VGMA National Music Summit

As part of the world music day celebration and as part of the activities lined up for the VGMA, Ghana’s biggest music awards scheme introduces the VGMA National Music Summit.

The summit is to use music as a tool to drive social change and is aimed at using education to empower players in the industry to help better the lot of the sector.

The summit is to be held with limited audience but shared with millions across the VGMA official social media channels. It starts at 10am and ends at 2pm.

The 4 hour event is meant to engage Musicians, Music Producers & Managers, Distributors of Music, Music Promoters, Media and Other Industry Players nationally to discuss core industry issues.

At the end of the dialogue, a communique on the insights, conclusions and recommendations collated from the discussions will be presented to the Ministry of Tourism & Creative Arts for consideration.

There will be 3 panel discussions; Royalties – The Way Forward, Music Distribution in the Digital Era and Play it LIVE.

Starting off the conversation for Royalties- The way forward, are; Munyaradzi Chanetsa, A&R Manager, Sony South Africa. Rex Omar – Chairman Ghamro and Veteran Ghanaian musician. Abraham Adjetey, President of Ghamro. Trigmatic, is a Ghanaian award winning musician, composer, songwriter and Philanthropist.

Last but not least, Cynthia Quarcoo, Managing Partner, CQ Legal & Consulting.

Leading the conversations in the Music distribution in the digital era are 3 distinguished industry players with in-depth practical knowledge in their respective field of endeavor.

Chioma Onuchukwu is Head of Operations at TuneCore Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Gambia & Ethiopia. Jefferson Seneadza CEO of Aftown – a digital sales platform.

Munyaradzi Chanetsa, A&R Manager, Sony South Africa. Juan Gomez is the Head of African Content and Curation at Pandora Media.

CEO EKB Records a talent Management and Entertainment company and LIVE Music enthusiast Kiki Banson, will be heading the PLAY IT LIVE discussion. With support from Kwame Yeboah, a Ghanaian born, UK based multi-talented instrumentalist, producer and keyboard player and programmer and Beats Mechanic.

The event will be hosted by Rudy Kwakye – Executive Producer AfroNationGhana Festival

The VGMA National Music Summit is powered by charterhouse, partnered by Tv3, GHQR, KPMG, DStv, Media partners and proudly brought to you by Vodafone, Together We Can!

