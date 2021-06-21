Top Stories

Daddy: Amerado praises Fathers worldwide

Amerado hops unto Kwabena Kwabena-Kontihene issues, others on Yetee Nsem ep.8
Photo Credit: Amerado /Facebook

Derrick Nana Kwabena Sarfo Kanatanka mostly known with his stage name Amerado in his own way of sending a Happy Father’s Day message across has released a new single titled Daddy.

Though he lost his biological father in his senior high school days, the rapper highlighted touching moments he shared as a child with his father. He also added we should love our fathers as they are the source of joy to the family.

Daddy by the 2021 VGMA Best Rapper nominee was produced by IzJoe Beatz and was mixed by Azee Ntwene.

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 5 hours ago
