Mr Drew, Andy Dosty, other stars congratulate Nanky for a well deserved VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year win!

Sultan Incorporated’s fast-rising crooner, Nanky has been announced as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘Unsung’ Artist of the Year!

The Unsung category is awarded to up-and-coming music artists who are making steady strides in the music industry. The winner of this category, in this case Nanky, gets an opportunity to perform at the VGMA main event to showcase their talent to a bigger audience.

The young singer beat off competition from Adelaide the seer, Oseikrom Sikani, Kwame Yogot, Malcom Nuna, Kobby Tuesday, Naana Blu, and Queendalyn to win the award.

Nanky reacting to the announcement, took to his Instagram timeline to share his excitement. The artist took the opportunity to thank God, organizers of VGMA and his loyal fans who he noted have rendered their unwavering support to him.

“Alhamdu Lilaah [praise God] we won! A big thank you to Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and thank you to all my fans who supported by voting and sharing my works. God bless you all”.

Nanky has since then received several comments to his post. Most of his colleagues in the music industry including sensational musician, Mr. Drew, and radio personality Andy Dosty congratulated him for the big win.

That notwithstanding, his fans who also couldn’t hide their excitement mentioned how happy they were for him. According to them, he deserved it therefore, he should get ready to prove to the world why he actually won the award.

Meanwhile, some social media users who were obviously displeased about Nanky winning were of the view that the award system was rigged. According to them, Nanky doesn’t deserve the award. Some also stated that he bought the award.

However, some fans of Nanky stepped up to defend their artist. They averred that they massively voted for him. According to them, they are loyal fans who don’t just talk but show in their action the love they have for their artist. Therefore, the award has not been rigged like they are suggesting. Some reactions to Nanky’s post read:

Nanky, whose real name is Haruna Buhari, is a 28-year-old R&B and Highlife singer, signed on to Sultan Incorporation.

The Tema-based artist who has featured some of Ghana’s notable artists has several songs to his name. It is worth mentioning that he released songs like ‘Favour’ featuring Sarkodie, ‘Lady’, ‘Quansimah’, ‘Happiness’, ‘Remedy’, ‘Rain over me’, ‘Munafiki’, ‘Innocent Girl’, ‘I do yawa’, ‘love and Confusion’ featuring Medikal and more recently ‘cassette’ which he featured King Promise.

Ghanaian fast-rising crooner, Nanky

Winning the ‘Unsung’ category of the Ghana Music Awards sponsored by Close Up Toothpaste is Nanky’s second notable award since his emergence into the music industry.

It can be recalled that the artist recently won the ‘Global Best Video of the Year’ for his Sarkodie-assisted hit single ‘Favour’ at the Global Music Awards Africa (GMAAs).

That notwithstanding, musicians and their fans are gearing up for the big awards day. Slated for the 25th and 26th June, the night will be met with glitz and glamour from the big shots in the industry as they are welcomed onto the red carpet. As usual, the awards ceremony will follow suit alongside some “electric live performances from the best acts Ghana has to offer”.

