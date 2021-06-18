Top Stories

VGMA 2021 – Ghana's biggest music weekend beckons!

VGMA 2021 – New Kings, Old Royals and the Ever Hungry Watchdogs
Photo Credit: Charterhouse

Two nights of drama, awards, and exhilarating performances from 30 chart-topping acts will be LIVE in the spotlight at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

From Efya, Kuame Eugene, Eno Barony, KiDi, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Kinaata, Adina, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Medikal, Okyeame Kwame, through to Epixode, DopeNation, Mzvee, Sista Afia, Yaa Yaa, Dead Peepol, Yaw Tog, Gyakie, Fameye, Bethel Revival Choir, the VGMA will be the center of national attention next week Saturday.

Do well not to miss out on the two day event happening on the 25th & 26th June which will be live on TV3, Akwaaba Magic, Soundcity TV and on Ghana Music Awards, and MTV social media pages.

The VGMA is produced by Charterhouse with support from TV3, DSTV, GHQR Code and Vodafone.

