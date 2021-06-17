Top Stories

O.V breaks hiatus by jamming to O’Kenneth’s ‘Agyeiwaa’ on IG Live

Wondering where she's been and what she's been up to? Click to find out!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
O.V breaks hiatus by jamming to O'Kenneth's 'Agyeiwaa' on IG Live
O.V breaks hiatus by jamming to O'Kenneth's 'Agyeiwaa' on IG Live Photo Credit: OV /Twitter

Fans of one-time MTN Hitmaker winner & former signee to Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group (BMG) Okailey Verse (OV), have reacted after she popped up in a viral video online after going on a hiatus.

The singer who emerged victorious in the MTN Hitmaker music competition (Season 7), was captured in the video jamming to her unreleased latest single as she looks set to break into the mainstream once again after her career stagnated shortly after Stonebwoy released her from his camp.

Her demeanour in the video has caused so much concern amongst viewers and her fanbase with mixed reactions coming through. Some thought she was acting weird and might be high on drugs while others thought she was just being happy and hyper for pulling a fast one on her cherished fanbase.

OV recently told reporters during her Emergers 2020 interview that she’s switching from the name Okailey Verse to Original Version, although it still leads to the same abbreviation (OV).

OV explained that the name Original has been a part of her for a very long time. She said before she burst onto the scene, some fans have been calling her Orijay and when Stonebwoy started referring to her as the Original Version in that regard, she realized it was a name she had to incorporate into her brand.

“I have always been Orijay. I was Okailey Verse in Hitmaker but now…this is me. This is the Original Version. The name has been there but now, I am living it.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

The Good, the Bad & the Ugly! All that ensued between Shatta Wale & Arnold

The Good, the Bad & the Ugly! All that ensued between Shatta Wale & Arnold

3 days ago
Quarantine inspired me to write '11PM in Toronto' - Maame Gyiwuo

Quarantine inspired me to write ’11PM in Toronto’ – Maame Gyiwuo

3 days ago
Sika Aba Fie Remix by Kweku Darlington feat. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye & Yaw TOG

2021 Week 23: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago

Mark Asari’s new EP ‘’By Your Grace’’ represents his unwavering faith

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker