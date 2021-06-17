O.V breaks hiatus by jamming to O’Kenneth’s ‘Agyeiwaa’ on IG Live

Fans of one-time MTN Hitmaker winner & former signee to Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group (BMG) Okailey Verse (OV), have reacted after she popped up in a viral video online after going on a hiatus.

The singer who emerged victorious in the MTN Hitmaker music competition (Season 7), was captured in the video jamming to her unreleased latest single as she looks set to break into the mainstream once again after her career stagnated shortly after Stonebwoy released her from his camp.

Her demeanour in the video has caused so much concern amongst viewers and her fanbase with mixed reactions coming through. Some thought she was acting weird and might be high on drugs while others thought she was just being happy and hyper for pulling a fast one on her cherished fanbase.

OV recently told reporters during her Emergers 2020 interview that she’s switching from the name Okailey Verse to Original Version, although it still leads to the same abbreviation (OV).

OV explained that the name Original has been a part of her for a very long time. She said before she burst onto the scene, some fans have been calling her Orijay and when Stonebwoy started referring to her as the Original Version in that regard, she realized it was a name she had to incorporate into her brand.

“I have always been Orijay. I was Okailey Verse in Hitmaker but now…this is me. This is the Original Version. The name has been there but now, I am living it.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!