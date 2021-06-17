No To Yes! MzOrstin celebrates love & romance on new song

After a crazy 2020 with its ups and downs, the phenomenal MzOrstin, DJ of Y107.9FM’s Weekend Rush, teams up with Timmy and Kula on her new song.

Titled No To Yes, this melodious tune, also produced by Timmy, is a celebration of African love and romance, and is littered with good humor and lyrical witticisms all throughout.

Bringing together the best of what all three artists have to offer. Kula’s featured presence not only gives the song real street cred, but also a well-balanced compliment to Timmy’s style and voice.

Mz Orstin once again is displaying her range as an artiste, hopping from one genre to another, developing a unique and original style in order to bring you dope music!

While the incredibly versatile and dynamic production of Timmy, Joseph Paintsil Newman, along with his vocal talent make a large splash with this record, hinting at the tantalizing prospect that more greatness is on the way

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!