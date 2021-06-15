Roy X Taylor is set to release his EP, Taylormade, which covers the traditions of Ghana music (Highlife) and a fusion of World Music.

Taylormade EP is designed to enhance the rich culture of Ghanaian highlife which has been lately underestimated.

It reels in a brass section, keys, percussions, bass, and guitars in an awesome arrangement under the musical direction of legendary Ebo Taylor, the Saltpond city (band) Roy X Taylor & his music review board.

Taylormade EP is in honour of Ebo Taylor- Roy X Taylor

The Taylormade EP is dedicated to the legendary Ebo Taylor for his great impact on Highlife and Afrobeat and also showing Roy’s gratitude and honor for being a son of the legend. This is his gift for Ghana and the world.

Speaking to on the Taylormade EP, Roy X Taylor made it known that his EP will change the narrative about hi-life music being dead forever.

He said the first song dubbed Love & Death is just the tip of the iceberg and we should be looking forward to great collaborations and powerful songs he ended.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!