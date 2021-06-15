Top Stories
Shatta Wale drops diss song to Arnold after SM fans 'hijacked' UTV

Shatta Wale drops diss song to Arnold after SM fans 'hijacked' UTV
Shw3! Shatta Wale drops diss song to Arnold after SM fans 'hijacked' UTV Photo Credit: UTV/Facebook

Still on the Shatta Wale – Arnold Asamoah Baidoo banter on United Showbiz over the weekend, the Dancehall act has released a diss song to the latter.

Before we de delve into this controversial single, lets throwback to a video that showed the moment some fans of Shatta Wale went to meet their icon at the premises of UTV on the day of the banter.

It could be recalled that the award-winning dancehall musician appeared on UTV’s United Showbiz to clarify all misconceptions that surrounded his state of the industry address.

One of the major talking point from the show was the fact that he wanted to trade blows with renowned entertainment commentator, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.

The confrontation ensued after Shatta Wale felt disrespected by Arnold because Arnold called him a confused and inconsistent musician.

The brawl was settled and after the show, some fans of the musician stormed the station to catch a glimpse of him. In the video we have sighted, these fans were heard chanting his name.

Meanwhile, the musician has released a new song titled. ‘SHW3’ and this track is nothing short of a ‘diss’ to Arnold.

The announcement was made by the musician himself on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

