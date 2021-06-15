Jah lead talks mystery surrounding his artistry & exiting Samini’s HighGrade Family

2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best Reggae/Dancehall Song nominee, Jah Lead, known to have worked with Samini’s HighGrade Family has disclosed why he left the record label & the mystery that surrounds his musicianship.

Asked why he is no longer with the record label he shared; “Well, I felt it was maturity. I think nobody stays in their parent’s house forever so it was just time for me to leave.”



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “It always depends on you the artiste, where you’re looking and where you want to go because usually, all the waves start from you the artiste in your head before it gets to the next person”.

The talented artiste believes that, for one to move to the next stage of their lives, they sometimes have to move and be independent which is another reason why he decided to leave the record label.



“If you’re not 100% in control of your work in this life, people will always make decisions for you especially once you’re working in a team where there will always be disagreements” he shared.



Jah Lead expressed that, he felt matured and he wanted to handle things on his own, bear every problem that comes his way and take responsibility for himself hence his decision.



“We didn’t have a fight or any problem and we didn’t even decide that I was no longer going to do music. I am still family and so are they” he shared. He stated that he is currently an individual artiste, trying to push his music.

The ‘Lonely’ crooner further advised his fellow musicians to always have a mystery to identify them and the type of music they are into.

He stated, “I always tell people, every musician needs a mystery around his works and for me, mine is my hair”.



The musician who wears dreadlocks stated that, although some people might believe in it or have their own preference, he believes it’s important for every musician to have a mystery.



He defined the mystery as anything that makes the artiste stand out and stay unique from others.



“Everything is possible under the sun and your mystery might be what will inspire people so do you, do what you’re supposed to do and the rest will come from there,” he expressed.



His advise to up-and-coming artistes was, “Your mind is the only tool that can limit you from whatever you want to become so, make sure to brighten your corner and brighten up wherever you are and do what God gives to you”.

