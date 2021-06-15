I listen wide so ‘Ensesa’ is different, I never duped my baby mama – Akwaboah

Top Stories

Highlife’s darling boy, Akwaboah Jnr has revealed where the inspiration to write his new single ‘Ensesa’ came from & has addressed his baby mama duping issues.

Known to be a ladies man due to the kind of music he makes he mentioned that, the song is basically a simple love story.

Talking to NY DJ on Y102.5FM’s Ryse N Shyne he said, “But the main reason behind it is about the fact that sometimes, people come from work and their spouse might meet them with a fight or misunderstanding. So the song is just to caution couples on what to do when they’re back from work”.

He furthered that the song is also a guide on what partners should do and what must be done when they get home to ensure that there’s peace in their homes.

Speaking about the quality and difference in sound of the song he shared, “I’m a wide listener and I don’t only listen to Ghanaian songs so this time around, I wanted something that will be a bit different from the norm and what I’m known for and I believe this sound is perfect and best fits what I wanted”.

Apart from not playing the drum and mixing the song, the talented singer mentioned that he produced and did everything to make the song as perfect as it sounds.

Akwoaboah stated that for him, “The goal is not to sound one way so I know you guys will enjoy the song.”

Furthermore, Akwaboah has responded to claims that he has duped his baby mama.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s ‘DayBreak Hitz’ program, the popular musician stated that there is no iota of truth in the rumours.

He stressed that he has never duped the mother of his daughter nor any woman. Akwaboah said his baby mama has not invested a penny into his music career.

He believes some people made this up for the reason best known to them. Despite the rumours, Akwaboah indicated that he is very cool with his baby mama.

