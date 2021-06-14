VGMA National Music Summit to be held on 21st June

21st June is set aside worldwide to celebrate music and musicians – World Music Day; in commemoration of this day, Ghana’s biggest music awards scheme introduces the VGMA National Music Summit.

The aim of the summit is to hold a national broad based conversation towards the growth and betterment of the Ghana Music Industry, by shedding light on pertinent issues troubling the industry and finding solutions together.

The summit is to be held with limited in-venue audience but shared with millions across the world via VGMA official social media channels. It starts at 10am and ends at 2pm.

All around the world, Music stands tall as one of the most lucrative Creative Arts and Showbiz sectors; with many musicians being amongst the wealthiest people in the world.

Unfortunately, this trend isn’t the same in Ghana where the industry suffers from systemic issues stemming from an under -developed ecosystem and industry, which has led to a struggling industry with artistes who have not been able to fully commercially live off their craft.

t is in this light that the 2021 VGMA festivities seeks to create a platform for national dialogue on issues pertaining to the development of an economically viable ecosystem whilst exploring relevant solutions and strategies towards industry growth.

The event is meant to engage Musicians, Music Producers & Managers, Distributors of Music, Music Promoters, Media and Other Industry Players nationally to discuss core industry issues.

At the end of the dialogue, a communique on the insights, conclusions and recommendations collated from the discussions; will be presented to the Ministry of Tourism & Creative Arts for consideration.

As part of the Summit, there will be Honorary Awards – VGMA TITAN AWARD, given out to distinguished industry stalwarts who have been pivotal in the growth of the industry, as well as some inductions into the GHANA MUSIC AWARDS HALL OF FAME.

The VGMA NATIONAL MUSIC SUMMIT is powered by Charterhouse, partnered by Tv3, DStv, GHQR, Media partners and proudly brought to you by Vodafone, Together We Can!

