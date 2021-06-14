Top Stories

The Good, the Bad & the Ugly! All that ensued between Shatta Wale & Arnold

It was a heated banter between Shatta Wale and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo over the weekend on UTV’s United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown.

Perhaps with a clear understanding of this thing called ‘Showbiz’, watching these two throw ‘punches’ at each other on live TV is less likely to affect one’s blood pressure.

After trading insults and conflicting statements for hours on LIVE TV, Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale finally made peace with entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

The atmosphere in the studios of UTV on June 12, 2021, got so tensed that viewers at home could feel the heat between these two whose arguments nearly resulted in physical punches.

But after series of interventions from the host and other members of the panel, the two finally smoked the peace pipe. They were captured goofing around each other, exchanging handshakes and hugs at the near end of the show.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
