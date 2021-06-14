Rapper Hecta features Edem, others on debut EP; De Seed

After weeks of hype and much anticipation, Ghanaian hip-hop and afrobeats musician Hecta has officially released his debut EP, titled “De Seed”.

The “De Seed” EP is a 5-track project which features multiple award-winning hip-hop musician Edem and fast-rising stars, KD Bakes, Spicer and Kayrien.

According to Hecta, “De Seed” EP means the world to him and a spark of what is to come soon, more of a second chance to bounce back from where he left off after making some of the biggest hit songs as an artiste from the Volta region.

He dedicated the album to his late manager, Abraham Fiza, late father and mother.

“I’m dedicating this one to my late brother and manager Abraham Fiza, my late mom and dad and all my fans, who I prefer to call ‘Hectarians’, for their patience, love and support,” he revealed.

The EP was produced by Hasty Baba, Xkerry Beatz and Hecta, and it’s already available on all digital stores online.







Stream here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!