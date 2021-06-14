Top Stories

“I’m not in competition with Kumerican rappers” – Leflyyy on upcoming release

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 17 mins ago
“I’m not in competition with Kumerican rappers” – Leflyyy on upcoming release
“I’m not in competition with Kumerican rappers” – Leflyyy on upcoming release Photo Credit:  Leflyyy

Ghanaian afrobeats musician Leflyyy has switched genres and he is ready to release his first-ever drill music, titled “Yaba.”

“Yaba”, to wit ‘we have arrived’ in the Twi language, features rising musician Toroo who gave the record a new twist to the popular Kumerican trend.

The new single came about out of just a studio session. It was just a freestyle session with Toroo, but the result blew Leflyyy’s mind and decided to share with his loyal followers and fans.

“This is a freestyle we did and it sounded so dope,” says Leflyyy, “that I decided to drop it but I am still sticking to what I started with which is afrobeats.”

He got the title out of the freestyle session. “Yaba in the Akan language means “we’ve arrived” and the title was inspired by the hook which I got while freestyling.”

On why he featured Toroo, he said: “We were both in the studio when I received and played the beat. We were both freestyling and I like what he did so I decided to feature him on it.”

According to Leflyyy, switching from afrobeats to drill doesn’t mean he is competing with Kumerican rappers, rather, he is experimenting with different genres and testing the waters.

“No, I am just having fun on this one,” he said when asked. “No competition with nobody. I’m in my lane and experimenting with different styles and genres of music.”

Fly Family Entertainment has disclosed that “Yaba” will be released on Friday, June 18, 2021.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 17 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shatta Wale blesses Kumerica with a national anthem!

Shatta Wale blesses Kumerica with a national anthem!

28th August 2020
Kumerica by Ypee

Audio: Kumerica by Ypee

25th August 2020
Songs that detail the rise of Kumerica

List: Songs that detail the rise of Kumerica

22nd August 2020
Another One by LeFlyyy feat. Amaas

Audio: Another One by LeFlyyy feat. Amaas

16th May 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker