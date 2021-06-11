Strongman partners with MultiChoice to reduce DStv/GOtv costs in Kumasi

MultiChoice has partnered with Strongman to embark on a promotion campaign to lessen the price of their packages on DSTV and GoTv for the people of Kumasi and its surroundings.

Strongman, as the brand ambassador, went for a media tour with the MultiChoice team across selected radio stations in Kumasi to spread this good news to the people of Kumasi.

The rapper with his influence and dominance in this rap fraternity and also the brand ambassador for MultiChoice in Ghana; enlighten his fans and music lovers about this promotion packages.

If you are in Kumasi, you can simply get your DSTV and GoTV at GHc159 and GHc99 respectively at all MultiChoice retailers’ shops and enjoy all the exciting moments.

MultiChoice is a South African company that operates DStv, a major service in Sub-Saharan Africa and GOtv, a minor service operating in over 9 countries including Ghana and the Showmax service.

MultiChoice was formed out of the subscriber-management branch of the M-Net terrestrial pay television company, and broadcasts the full range of M-Net channels on the DStv service.

