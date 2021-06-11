KiDi takes over Tiktok with #TouchItChallenge; the most viewed Ghanaian music challenge on TikTok

2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year nominee, KiDi after releasing the first single ‘Touch It’ off his forthcoming sophomore album The Golden Boy has gone viral on Tiktok.

The song after four weeks of being released has over a million views on Youtube and has currently set a new record on video-sharing social platform TikTok.

After the release of the song, the singer started the #TouchItChallenge, which has now amassed over twenty million views on TikTok making it the most viewed Ghanaian music challenge.

Tweeting while in shock, Kidi shared the news with fans on his Twitter feed.

The #KiDiTouchItChallenge has 20 MILLION VIEWS on tiktok 🤯🤯🤯 WILD ! — KiDi (@KiDiMusic) June 9, 2021

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!