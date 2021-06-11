Top Stories

KiDi takes over Tiktok with #TouchItChallenge; the most viewed Ghanaian music challenge on TikTok

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago

2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year nominee, KiDi after releasing the first single ‘Touch It’ off his forthcoming sophomore album The Golden Boy has gone viral on Tiktok.

The song after four weeks of being released has over a million views on Youtube and has currently set a new record on video-sharing social platform TikTok.

After the release of the song, the singer started the #TouchItChallenge, which has now amassed over twenty million views on TikTok making it the most viewed Ghanaian music challenge.

Tweeting while in shock, Kidi shared the news with fans on his Twitter feed.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sika Aba Fie by Kweku Darlington, Yaw Tog & Kweku Flick

2021 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

28th March 2021
Sika Aba Fie by Kweku Darlington, Yaw Tog & Kweku Flick

2021 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

21st March 2021
KiDi makes steady Grammy moves as Recording Academy's Bankuli visits Lynx studio

KiDi makes steady Grammy moves as Recording Academy’s Bankulli visits Lynx studio

18th March 2021
Sika Aba Fie by Kweku Darlington, Yaw Tog & Kweku Flick

2021 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

14th March 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker