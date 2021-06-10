Patapaa could be releasing a banger with Shatta Wale soon

Patapaa has revealed his intentions to collaborate with our very own Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., well known as Shatta Wale as he awaits his first child.

He made this known during an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM this morning on the Daybreak Hitz show.

According to him, he has already sent a very nice tune to Shatta Wale but he is yet to receive a positive response from him for the feature.

He told Andy Dosty that Shatta Wale hasn’t been that interactive with him about his quest to collaborate with him on the song but he is of the hope that he will receive the necessary response to commence works relating to that song.

However, he also stated that he agrees with Shatta Wale’s plea to get one genre as a country that can be attributed to all music works in Ghana.

As we all know, Highlife is the genre Ghanaians are well known for, thus, Patapaa revealed that he will be doing more of the Highlife just so that our older folks can enjoy music as they used to in the olden days.

Meanwhile, Patapaa has revealed that he will not allow his unborn child to be born in Ghana.

Speaking in a recent interview on Adom FM with Jerry Justice, Patapaa disclosed that his wife will not be delivering his first child in Ghana but in Germany.

According to him, the present conditions and hardship in the country are what motivated his decision to fly his wife Abroad to deliver their first child.

