Joevin Merders seem to be on his way to the world of fame, as the artist got the surprise of his life when American rapper Fat Joe hit him up on Instagram to commended him.

Joevin Merders narrated how Fat Joe was happy about his sounds whies assuring him of his support anytime he needs him. With this, he said he is looking forward to a possible collaboration with the American Rap Idol.

The “Make It Rain” hit seems to love the sounds on his Dream EP and Joevin Merders hopes it doesn’t end there.

Joevin Merders gets surprise message from Fat Joe

“There are some details I can’t disclose because is very confidential. My team and I are following up on everything he asked us and we hope things turn out good since the rapper already loves the sounds on the tape” Joevin Merders stated.

Dream is a 5-track EP with production credits to Undabeatz, Biskitbeats, and Baronbeatz with all songs written by Joevin Merders.

