Top Stories

I’m still not cool with DopeNation – Kwesi Arthur

He's still 'beefing' DopeNation after an incident at GTUC 2yrs 7months ago!!!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
I'm still not cool with DopeNation but will feature on their song if it's good - Kwesi Arthur
I'm still not cool with DopeNation but will feature on their song if it's good - Kwesi Arthur

Grind Day hitmaker Kwesi Arthur has said in an interview that he is not cool with music duo DopeNation 2 years and 7 months after they had an issue.

While speaking in an interview during an entertainment show on EBN TV, Kwesi Arthur said he was not cool with the Zanku crooners because they lied about him.

“I am not cool with them cos they lied on my name, however, if they come to me for a collabo and the song is good, I might consider”, Kwesi Arthur said looking quite disappointed yet very open to making money.

He went on to say that he had no idea where the allegations they were making against him came from because to the best of his knowledge, he does not remember when he or his team was rude to the duo.

The genesis of the beef began in December 2019 when the two acts were billed to perform during the SRC Night of Ghana Telecommunications University about 3 weeks ago.

However, it is alleged that during the performance of DopeNation, a team member of Kwesi Arthur obstructed the twins and hence, they had their microphones snatched in a bid to cut short their delivery and make way for Kwesi Arthur to perform.

Kwesi Arthur bound by own lyric from replying DopeNation

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sika Aba Fie Remix by Kweku Darlington feat. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye & Yaw TOG

2021 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Label mates Larruso & KOJO BLAK insert a head bopping banger; SPIRITUAL

Label mates Larruso & KOJO BLAK insert a ‘SPIRITUAL’ party cracker!

5 days ago
Gyakie announces date for next release

Gyakie announces date for next release

5 days ago
Echoke! Nautyca will leave you gasping for air with visuals for latest party banger

Echoke! Nautyca will leave you gasping for air with visuals for latest party banger

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker