I’m still not cool with DopeNation – Kwesi Arthur

Grind Day hitmaker Kwesi Arthur has said in an interview that he is not cool with music duo DopeNation 2 years and 7 months after they had an issue.

While speaking in an interview during an entertainment show on EBN TV, Kwesi Arthur said he was not cool with the Zanku crooners because they lied about him.



“I am not cool with them cos they lied on my name, however, if they come to me for a collabo and the song is good, I might consider”, Kwesi Arthur said looking quite disappointed yet very open to making money.

He went on to say that he had no idea where the allegations they were making against him came from because to the best of his knowledge, he does not remember when he or his team was rude to the duo.

The genesis of the beef began in December 2019 when the two acts were billed to perform during the SRC Night of Ghana Telecommunications University about 3 weeks ago.

However, it is alleged that during the performance of DopeNation, a team member of Kwesi Arthur obstructed the twins and hence, they had their microphones snatched in a bid to cut short their delivery and make way for Kwesi Arthur to perform.

