Get ready for Saturday’s VGMA Xperience Concert

At 9pm on Saturday, all eyes will be fixed on TV3 and VGMA social media platforms for an exciting virtual jam with nominees of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

It will be VGMA Xperience Concert, presenting and carefully curated eclectic performances from some of the best acts Ghana has offer. Ready?

With the likes of Kelvyn Boy rocking the stage with his Afrobeats vibe, Kwesi Arthur with the new school rap, whiles Celestine Donkor takes you on that spiritual journey, Kuami Eugene will crown it with a show stopping performance.

Performing also will be Adina, the first female to get 11 nominations, Epixode with his dancehall/reggae energy, and new comer Abiana who will set the right tone with her soothing voice.

Kumerica will come alive when Amerado and Kweku Flick take over stage, Afrobeats artist Camidoh and Dancehall artist Kahpun complete the line up of artist at a concert that has excitement guaranteed!

The 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Xperience concert is powered by Charterhouse, partnered by Tv3, DStv, Media partners and proudly brought to you by Vodafone, Together We Can!

