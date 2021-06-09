Top Stories

It's mid-year, times are hard, resolutions unmet but 'WOBƐDI ADANSEƐ' – Piesie Esther

From visuals to message, melody to lyric, this song will bless you!


Photo Credit: Piesie Esther/Facebook

A gospel music queen in her own regards, Piesie Esther has blessed the airwaves with a new audiovisual featuring a powerful message dubbed; WOBƐDI ADANSEƐ.

Literally translated as ‘You Will Testify’, the song features a danceable highlife groove that exemplifies the ongoing call to project our own indigenous genre unto the global music scene.

Putting Gospel music videos in retrospect, this one has managed to not only save the face of the local gospel music productions but set a higher standard.

Directed by Skyweb Videos, the visuals is nothing less than enticing to the eye and edifying to the spirit as is expected of vessels who sing about a glorious and excellent God.

In commenting on her latest release, Piesie Esther encouraged, “It’s mid-year, times are hard, resolutions that you set at the beginning of the year have all been unmet but trust me and trust God more, I mean it when I say, ‘WOBƐDI ADANSEƐ’ because the God we serve is not a man that He should lie.

This song comes from a deep place of great unwavering faith in God. I have personally been through a lot and have seen how God came through for me when I least expected it.

It was on the brink of hopelessness that my testimony arrived and God has sent me to tell anyone who connects with and believes the message in the song that as long as He sits on His throne, you will soon testify to the amazement of all and sundry”.

