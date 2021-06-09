Francis Amo throws weight behind GHAMRO’s plot to bill churches

Ghanaian gospel musician, Francis Amo, has backed Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO)’s decision to make churches pay for using songs of its members during their services.

Administrator for the Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO) Abraham Adjetey says his outfit is resolved to make sure the Ghanaian musician benefits from all of their intellectual properties.



Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz entertainment show, Mr Amo declared his support for GHAMRO’s move.

“They are currently our leaders leading us. So if they think the plan they have for us is the best, then I think they should go for it.



They are the captains of the ship; so if that is the best way to steer it, then we will give them our maximum support to be of help to us,” he specified.

The ‘Ngooba’ hitmaker, Francis Amo, further urged GHAMRO to have a budget plan that will support its activities.

