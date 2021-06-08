Top Stories

KobbyRockz debuts in New Zealand Itunes Charts

Mix Fraction by KobbyRockz
Photo Credit: KobbyRockz

A week off after releasing the Fela Kuti-inspired Fela Kuti EP on BoomPlay, KobbyRockz has debuted on the iTunes charts of New Zealand with his song Bie Kwan.

This feat will come as a welcome booster in the career of the rap artist who will further look to use this to cement his status in the Ghanaian music industry.

https://kworb.net/charts/itunes/nz.html

The song Bie Kwan, was released in 2019 and features Ryderz & Jo Quaye, who compliment KobbyRockz delivery on the song

Download/Stream here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/kobbyrockz-biekwan

The next step for Randy N after this feat should be a full-length album that proves his pure strengths in an extended run time.

