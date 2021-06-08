KobbyRockz debuts in New Zealand Itunes Charts

A week off after releasing the Fela Kuti-inspired Fela Kuti EP on BoomPlay, KobbyRockz has debuted on the iTunes charts of New Zealand with his song Bie Kwan.

This feat will come as a welcome booster in the career of the rap artist who will further look to use this to cement his status in the Ghanaian music industry.

https://kworb.net/charts/itunes/nz.htmlKobbyRockz debuts in New Zealand Itunes Charts

The song Bie Kwan, was released in 2019 and features Ryderz & Jo Quaye, who compliment KobbyRockz delivery on the song

Download/Stream here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/kobbyrockz-biekwan

The next step for Randy N after this feat should be a full-length album that proves his pure strengths in an extended run time.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!