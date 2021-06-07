Top Stories

'Ye Obua Mi' proves that music is a universal language – Netizens react to Joe Mettle's latest single

'Ye Obua Mi' was worth the wait!!! Anticipate his Praiz reloded event on June 27th

Following the release of Ye Obua Mi by the renowned singer-songwriter Joe Mettle, netizens and music lovers have attested to the fact that the song has blessed them greatly.

The song was titled in the Ghanaian Ga language and it literally translates in English as Help Me, Lord or My Help. Joe Mettle delivered a fervent interpretation of how unwavering the love of‌ ‌God is when you run to Him in your dark days. ‌

Ye Obua Mi is the quintessential prayer song you should hold fast to in times of trouble as it was undeniably written with the facilitation ‌of‌ ‌the ‌Holy‌ ‌Spirit to empower your faith in God.  

Joe Mettle has also shared that, the spirit-filled song is a heart’s cry of worship and confession of who the Lord is to us in these trying times.

Commenting on the release, fans and netizens who don’t understand the Ga language in which the entire song was written in have stated, “We don’t understand the lyrics but it touches our soul, it proves that music is a universal language”.

He is currently preparing for his annual Praiz Reloaded program slated for June 27, 2021. Joe Mettle, born Joseph Oscar Mettle has become a household name across the globe when worship music is made mention of. 

The multiple award-winning singer is known for his melodic dexterity and popular songs like Bonooni, Onwanwani, My Everything, and more. Ye Obua Mi (My Help) is available on all digital outlets for consumption.

Ye Obua Mi

Its visuals which has since it’s release, clocked the number one trending spot on YouTube, was shot by Timeline Creatives.

